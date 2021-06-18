Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

SMLP stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.26. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

