HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

HSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 289.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 43,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.