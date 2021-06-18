Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.31.

TNP stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $153.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.