Analysts Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce $57.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.70 million. Inseego posted sales of $80.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $263.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.70 million to $269.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $369.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million.

INSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

INSG stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Inseego has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Inseego by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

