American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Truist Securities

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $29.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 25.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $8,908,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in American Public Education by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

