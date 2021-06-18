Morgan Stanley Increases Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $85.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAR. Barclays raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.33.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR opened at $82.49 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,803 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.