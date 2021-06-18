HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Desjardins

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price objective dropped by Desjardins from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

HEXO stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.03. HEXO has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $853.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

