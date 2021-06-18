Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Earns Buy Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

AVXL stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

