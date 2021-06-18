Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $163.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 298.85% and a negative return on equity of 176.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 554,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 518,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 460,451 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

