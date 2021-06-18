Citigroup Begins Coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

FTAI stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

