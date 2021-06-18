CIBC Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$44.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18. Finning International has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $28.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

