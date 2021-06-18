AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Up 35.2% in May

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 450,600 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the May 13th total of 333,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AirNet Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AirNet Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in AirNet Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AirNet Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in AirNet Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANTE opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company provides advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel; and gas station media network. It also displays non-advertising content, including comedy clips, movie, TV series, sports, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries.

