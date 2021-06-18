PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market cap of $365.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.54. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. As a group, analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,318 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

