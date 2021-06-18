Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target Cut to C$65.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EGHSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

EGHSF opened at $42.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

