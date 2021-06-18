MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 20,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 595,619 shares.The stock last traded at $45.52 and had previously closed at $46.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HZO. Truist lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.81.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $350,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

