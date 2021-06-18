ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shot up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.73. 23,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,109,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

ZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,264.68.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $776,575.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $18,016,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,016,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,316,243 shares of company stock worth $239,723,608. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,941 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after acquiring an additional 216,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.