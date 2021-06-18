Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.82. 1,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 329,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTE. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $839.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.94.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $94,652,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 283.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,593 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 247,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,266,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

