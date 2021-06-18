Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BZZUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

