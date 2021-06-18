BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,200 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 13th total of 280,100 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BayCom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BayCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BayCom by 43.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BayCom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BayCom by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCML stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. BayCom has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). BayCom had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Research analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

