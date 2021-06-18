ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Update

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 813,700 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 635,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 944,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ASML by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in ASML by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ASML by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML opened at $698.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $657.14. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The company has a market capitalization of $293.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ASML will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.90.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

