PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. OTR Global assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $105.24 on Friday. PVH has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after buying an additional 1,687,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PVH by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after buying an additional 335,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,709,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PVH by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after buying an additional 203,009 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.