UDR (NYSE:UDR) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.17.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in UDR by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 712.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.