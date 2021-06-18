Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE AMH opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 58,267 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 212,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

