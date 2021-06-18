Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Shares of AZYO opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, CEO Ronald K. Lloyd purchased 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $100,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,784 shares in the company, valued at $255,962. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,508,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,564,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

