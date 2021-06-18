EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Gap Up to $95.43

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.43, but opened at $97.47. EnerSys shares last traded at $97.42, with a volume of 806 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ENS. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.70.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

