SEB Equities Downgrades Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) to Hold

SEB Equities cut shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Investor AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:IVSBF opened at $23.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80. Investor AB has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.