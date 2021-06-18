Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCPUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Recipe Unlimited from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Recipe Unlimited from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Recipe Unlimited alerts:

Shares of RCPUF opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40. Recipe Unlimited has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.12.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Recipe Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recipe Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.