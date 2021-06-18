SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. SGS has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.61.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

