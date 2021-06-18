Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.45. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.343 dividend. This is a positive change from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.