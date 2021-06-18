Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

NYSE ORCL opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76. Oracle has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $223.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

