Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 30.92.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 26.73 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 19.99 and a 12 month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

