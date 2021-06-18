Head-To-Head Contrast: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) & Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Gladstone Land pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Land has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Gladstone Land and Brixmor Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $57.03 million 12.76 $4.93 million $0.64 38.73 Brixmor Property Group $1.05 billion 6.50 $121.17 million $1.47 15.68

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Land and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 1 4 0 2.80 Brixmor Property Group 1 8 2 0 2.09

Gladstone Land currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.31%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus target price of $17.79, suggesting a potential downside of 22.81%. Given Gladstone Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land -1.29% -0.21% -0.08% Brixmor Property Group 10.83% 4.42% 1.41%

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Gladstone Land on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, figs, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 93 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 20 times over the prior 23 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0449 per month, or $0.5388 per year.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.