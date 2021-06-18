Critical Analysis: INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) vs. BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $10,000.00 25,968.49 -$12.10 million ($1.01) -17.22 BioCardia $140,000.00 580.56 -$15.00 million ($1.48) -3.27

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCardia. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCardia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -35.31% -33.84% BioCardia -8,744.45% -108.90% -77.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for INmune Bio and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 1 2 0 2.67

INmune Bio currently has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 21.91%. BioCardia has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 91.12%. Given BioCardia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Risk & Volatility

INmune Bio has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INmune Bio beats BioCardia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation in their blood; XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; LivNate to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Quellor for cytokine release syndrome and complications of COVID-19. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing ALLOGENEIC Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system, a percutaneous catheter delivery system for cardiovascular regenerative medicine; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in San Carlos, California.

