VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.57.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:VMW opened at $156.95 on Friday. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

