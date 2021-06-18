RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE:RNR opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $144.03 and a one year high of $191.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after buying an additional 878,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $96,185,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after buying an additional 398,563 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $53,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 590.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after buying an additional 205,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.