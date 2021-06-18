Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.33.

Diageo stock opened at $194.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.39. Diageo has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

