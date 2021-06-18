Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €35.56 ($41.83).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €46.48 ($54.68) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.00. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €48.90 ($57.53). The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -15.30.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

