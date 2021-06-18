Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €35.56 ($41.83).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €46.48 ($54.68) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.00. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €48.90 ($57.53). The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -15.30.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.