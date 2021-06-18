Evercore ISI Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $77.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.05.

NYSE:WELL opened at $80.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $82.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 38,519 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Welltower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

