Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Curis from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Curis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $7.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95. Curis has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $698.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.95.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Curis by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.