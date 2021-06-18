Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RICOY stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Ricoh had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

