Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the May 13th total of 369,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $632,227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,814 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,015,000 after buying an additional 663,126 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,241,000 after buying an additional 289,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,230,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.