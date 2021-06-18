Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the May 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $1,394,976.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 656,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

