Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday. Cfra lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.74.

TSE PPL opened at C$40.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.42. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.17.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

