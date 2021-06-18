First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First American Financial should continue to benefit from strength in commercial business and increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. The company has been actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its core business, and expand its valuation and data businesses. It also expects increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. Growing direct premiums, escrow fees and agent premiums should drive revenues. Moreover, effective capital deployment bodes well. First American has been consistently increasing its dividend payout each year. The company aims 12-14% return on equity over the long term. Shares of First American have outperformed the industry year-to-date period. However, higher expenses put a strain on its margin expansion. Low rate environment is a headwind. Cash balance has also declined.”

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of FAF opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,979 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,223 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First American Financial (FAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.