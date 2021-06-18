Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,400,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 893,092 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $17,539,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

