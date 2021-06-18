Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Cut to $530.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMO. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $532.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $486.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.16. The company has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $343.19 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

