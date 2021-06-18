ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Clarkson Capital boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

ZIM stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 24.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

