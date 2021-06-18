BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) PT Lowered to C$18.50

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBTVF. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BBTV from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of BBTV in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of BBTVF stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99. BBTV has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $17.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

