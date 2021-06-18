Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADS. Bank of America downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS stock opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $8,713,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,332,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.