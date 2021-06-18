Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Expands By 19.5%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATUSF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.